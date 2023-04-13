LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.31

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 181.31 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 180.70 ($2.24). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 182.70 ($2.26), with a volume of 1,547,658 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.54) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.17 ($2.84).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02.

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

About LondonMetric Property

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,846.15%.

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.