Loopring Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $478.45 million and approximately $29.88 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

