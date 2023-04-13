Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.69. 1,177,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

