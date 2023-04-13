LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Lowered to $213.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.13.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $196.76 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

