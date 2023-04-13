LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $98.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.63.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.21 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.