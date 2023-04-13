Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Trading Down 6.1%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.33). 702,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,320,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.35).

Made Tech Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.43 million and a PE ratio of -2,763.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Made Tech Group

(Get Rating)

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.