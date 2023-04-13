Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.80

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.80 and traded as high as C$11.26. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.11, with a volume of 99,960 shares changing hands.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.81. The firm has a market cap of C$901.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.49.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

