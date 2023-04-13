Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Manitex International worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manitex International Price Performance

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

