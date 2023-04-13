MARBLEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.27 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00007906 BTC on popular exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $123.27 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,509,902 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 51,509,901.6819341 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.34995029 USD and is down -10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,909,057.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

