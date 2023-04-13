Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

