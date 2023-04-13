Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 2.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.64. 186,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

