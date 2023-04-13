Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 938 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

GIS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.80. 767,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.