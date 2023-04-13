Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.60. 209,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $261.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

