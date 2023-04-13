Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $665.71. 312,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

