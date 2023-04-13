Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 417,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

