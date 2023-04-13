Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.7% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

TMO stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $587.03. 439,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $226.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $561.42 and its 200-day moving average is $547.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

