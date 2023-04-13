MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,813,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $206.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

