MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 857 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,075,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,696,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The firm has a market cap of $657.44 billion, a PE ratio of 152.27, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

