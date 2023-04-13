MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,962. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

