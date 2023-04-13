MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.50. 324,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

