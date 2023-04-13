MCF Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

