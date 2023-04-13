Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

