MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

