Minim Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 17th (NASDAQ:MINM)

Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 17th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 17th.

Minim Stock Performance

NASDAQ MINM opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Get Minim alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minim

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.