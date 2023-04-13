MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Hits $0.0025

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $98,738.95 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

