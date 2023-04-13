Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,694. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

