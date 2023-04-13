Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) to Issue GBX 1.15 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
LON MTU traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 133,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 0.95. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 90.34 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.59). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.22.
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
