Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) to Issue GBX 1.15 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

LON MTU traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 106.50 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 133,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 0.95. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 90.34 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.59). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.22.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

