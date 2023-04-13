Monterey Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target companies in the clean transition economy.

