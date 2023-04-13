Moonbeam Price Tops $0.40 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $247.56 million and $7.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001196 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 622,413,239 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

