MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 412,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 194,657 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

