Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.74

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and traded as low as $14.11. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 8,953 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

