Morgan Stanley Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $71.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Kellogg stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

