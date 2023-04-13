Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,412,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,121,000 after buying an additional 521,087 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,398,000 after purchasing an additional 760,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.20. 2,323,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

