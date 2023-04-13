MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of MTYFF traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.