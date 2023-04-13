Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $121.73 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Nano has a total market cap of $121.73 million and $1.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,389.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00309740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00073823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00533073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00431751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.