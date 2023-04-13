National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $8.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.53. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.71.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

TSE:CCA opened at C$66.36 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$60.00 and a 52-week high of C$114.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.33 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$762.30 million for the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

