National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.75 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

PIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

TSE:PIF opened at C$13.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.33 million, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$23.05.

Insider Activity at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Marc Murnaghan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 506.25%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.