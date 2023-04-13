National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.23

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.23 and traded as high as C$98.34. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$97.06, with a volume of 1,096,682 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NA. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.68.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

