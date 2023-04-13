NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.19 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $182.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00007205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,029,720 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 884,029,720 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.18233004 USD and is up 9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $254,764,000.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.