Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Hits $178.76 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $178.76 million and $6.08 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,378.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00310080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00073968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00534976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.00431964 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,902,396,045 coins and its circulating supply is 40,355,585,868 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

