NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.