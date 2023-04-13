Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

