New World Advisors LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New World Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.