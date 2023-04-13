NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEU traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.70. 20,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.95 and a 200 day moving average of $328.25. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $370.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2,387.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 147,616 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Further Reading

