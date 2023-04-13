NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Up 4.7%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 66,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 110,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
NEXE Innovations Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of C$43.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.98.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
