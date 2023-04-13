NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NightHawk Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for NightHawk Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered NightHawk Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

NYSE:NHWK opened at $0.79 on Thursday. NightHawk Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHWK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

