NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.8% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,304,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $152,803,000 after buying an additional 58,314 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 119,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

