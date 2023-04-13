Nordstrom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 28,785 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 18,518 call options.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Nordstrom stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 4,616,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,309. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.59.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.