Nordstrom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 28,785 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 18,518 call options.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 4,616,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,309. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 584,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

