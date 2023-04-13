Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 521,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $98.19.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

