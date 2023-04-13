Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

NVEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,548,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

